Love & Daisies & Dolly: How her new baby is making everything sweeter for Kimberly Schlapman

ABC/Image Group LAWednesday morning, Little Big Town‘s Kimberly Schlapman gets up early to launch her new line of Love & Daisies home goods on HSN.

Being an early riser is likely something the bubbly soprano is used to, since she adopted a new baby around the first of the year. Kimberly admits just talking about the little girl she and her husband Stephen named Dolly makes her emotional.

“The things that matter the most are the people that we love, and that has been heightened for me lately, because we’ve brought little Dolly into our family…” Kimberly says. “She’s a part of us, like she just fits right into the puzzle of our family like it was always meant to be. And love has just grown and exploded, and the things that matter have become so much more apparent, even than before. You know, she needed us, but we also needed her.”

It turns out no one’s crazier about the new little one than Kimberly’s older daughter, 9-year-old Daisy.

“Daisy is in heaven! She’s a little momma,” Kimberly says. “She prayed for this baby every night when she said her prayers. And …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country