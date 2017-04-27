“Love and War” and all the emotions in between: Brad Paisley previews country’s first visual album at the Hall of Fame

Arista NashvilleWith his baseball cap on backwards, Brad Paisley took to stage of the CMA Theater in the Country Music Hall of Fame to preview the visual version of his new Love and War album Wednesday evening.

The first of its kind in country music, the roughly 60-minute music film manages to squeeze in all of the considerable special guests on Brad’s eleventh album. Mick Jagger appears mainly in clips from Brad’s home studio in “Drive of Shame,” while the title track with John Fogerty gets a more elaborate treatment on the deck of an aircraft carrier.

Super-producer Timbaland dangles bottles of alcohol in front of Brad and his band on “Grey Goose Chase,” and shows up for a rap cameo on the animated “Solar Power Girl.” Brad manages to squeeze in both his wife, actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley and actor David Hasselhoff in the clip for his new single, “Last Time for Everything.”

The Grand Ole Opry performance of “Dying to See Her” with Bill Anderson is just one of several sentimental moments along the way. Brad stages “The Devil Is Alive and Well” on the steps of a burned out East Nashville church, while his #1 hit “Today” is a …read more

