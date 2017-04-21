“Love and War” and a “Drive of Shame”: How Brad Paisley kept his “bucket list” album from being “goulash”

Arista NashvilleWith cameos from rock legends Mick Jagger and John Fogerty and pop super-producer Timbaland, Brad Paisley‘s new Love and War is what he calls a “bucket list” experience. But Brad says he’s aware that a stable full of superstars doesn’t necessarily guarantee a great album.

“If I’m wasting Mick Jagger’s time for three days, it better be something… when he leaves. It wasn’t just all for a couple of beers at the bar and a couple of dinners,” he tells ABC Radio. “I was bound and determined that…we would have something to show for it.”

By the time the Rolling Stones icon left Music City, he and Brad had written and recorded the cut “Drive of Shame.”

The album’s title track, “Love and War,” makes a statement about how America treats its veterans, and Brad knew it was a message he needed to deliver with former Creedance Clearwater Revival frontman John Fogerty.

“I had that idea for him for quite awhile, and I knew I wanted to say it with him,” Brad recalls. “Because saying a statement about the mistreatment of veterans in a song, I can do that for my generation, …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country