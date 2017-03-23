“Love Actually” stars reunite for “Red Nose Day Actually” trailer

NBC/Trae Patton(LOS ANGELES) — The cast of the 2003 smash hit, Love Actually, is reuniting for the short film, Red Nose Actually, airing as part of NBC’s The Red Nose Day Special on May 23. On Wednesday, Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley and company appeared in a newly released teaser trailer.

In a nod to the rom-com’s memorable scene in which Andrew Lincoln’s character, Mark, professes his love for Knightley’s Juliet, the clip, from writer/director Richard Curtis, features the cast holding up a series of signs, urging fans to “Tune in and see what happened to everyone” — including which one of them has “aged best.”

“It’s not Colin Firth,” Grant assures us while Liam Neeson playfully claims it’s him. Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Olivia Olson — just teenagers when they made the film — note that they’ve “grown up,” but Bill Nighy — who played aging rock and roll legend Billy Mack — declares that he hasn’t.