Lost Hiker Survives Over 24 Hours in Snowy Wilderness

Stockbyte/Thinkstock(SEATTLE) — A 60-year-old hiker was rescued this week after surviving more than 24 hours in the snowy, mountainous wilderness of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest in Washington state, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.

Wally Fosmore, 60, had been snowshoe hiking by himself this past Tuesday when he reached an area known as McCue Ridge and went down the wrong side, said Rich Magnusson, public information officer for the Chelan County Department of Emergency Management, which is part of the sheriff’s office.

Fosmore got lost after he encountered a snow squall that caused whiteout conditions, Magnusson told ABC News Friday.

The 60-year-old was reported missing later Tuesday night after he failed to return to the Scottish Lakes High Camp in Leavenworth, Washington — the retreat where he and his family had been staying, Magnusson said.

Unfortunately, the sheriff’s office could not send out a search-and-rescue team until the next morning because of dangerous conditions that night in the area, according to Magnusson.

The area that Fosmore hiked down “is actually a known avalanche chute,” Magnusson said. “It wasn’t safe to put out our search-and-rescue team because of the danger of a possible avalanche and the fact that it was black out and had just …read more

