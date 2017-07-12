Loretta Lynn will spend the rest of 2017 recuperating from stroke, with plans to be back in 2018

Sony LegacyLoretta Lynn is cancelling the remainder of her 2017 dates and pushing back the release of her new album, as she continues to recover from a stroke she suffered this past May.

Wouldn’t It Be Great, which was set to come out next month, will now be held until sometime in 2018, when Loretta is up to promoting the project.

“I’m happy to say that I’m at home with my family and getting better by the day!” the Coal Miner’s Daughter said in a statement. “My main focus now is making a full recovery so that I can get back to putting all of me into what I love, sharing my music with all of you.”

“I want to thank everyone for hanging in there with me…” she continued. “I’m just letting everybody known that Willie [Nelson] ain’t dead yet and neither am I! And I can’t wait to see all of you on the road!”

The country music icon turned 85 in April, and performed two memorable shows at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on her birthday weekend.

