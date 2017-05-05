Loretta Lynn recovering from a stroke

Erika Goldring/WireImage Keep a good thought for Loretta Lynn. The 85-year-old country music legend is recovering from a stroke she suffered Thursday.

A statement on Lynn’s official website declares, “American country music legend Loretta Lynn was admitted into a hospital in Nashville last night after she suffered a stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. She is currently under medical care and is responsive and expected to make a full recovery.”

The statement goes on to say Lynn “has been advised by her doctors to stay off the road while she is recuperating. Regrettably, upcoming scheduled shows will be postponed.”

Lynn was the first woman ever to win the Country Music Association’s Entertainer of the Year award, in 1972, and remains the most awarded female artist in country music history. She’s a member of the Country Music, Gospel Music and Songwriters Halls of Fame, and President Barack Obama awarded Lynn the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013.

