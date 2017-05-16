Loretta Lynn leaves hospital

Stephen J. Cohen/Getty ImagesLoretta Lynn is out of the hospital.

According to a post on the 85-year-old country music legend’s website, “Loretta has been moved from hospital facility in to rehabilitation and we’re happy to report she is doing great!”

Lynn suffered a stroke on Thursday, May 4 at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. An announcement at the time on the Country Music Hall of Famer’s website declared that she is “expected to make a full recovery.”

Lynn was the first woman ever to win the Country Music Association’s Entertainer of the Year award, in 1972, and remains the most awarded female artist in country music history. She’s a member of the Country Music, Gospel Music and Songwriters Halls of Fame, and President Barack Obama awarded Lynn the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country