Loneliness can make cold symptoms feel worse, study finds

shironosov/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Few Americans will escape a year without the tell-tale sneezing, coughing and general misery that are symptoms of the common cold. However, a study published on Thursday in the journal Health Psychology finds that people who are feeling lonely are likely to feel much worse.

“Put simply, lonelier people feel worse when they are sick than less lonely people,” the authors wrote.

For this study, researchers looked at data from 159 non-partnered people between the ages of 18 to 55, who were asked questions about how often they felt isolated, left out, or lacked companionship. They were also asked objective questions about the size, quality and diversity of their actual social networks.

The participants, who were paid, were then infected with the RV39 common cold virus through nasal drops and spent the next 5 days quarantined in a hotel, recording the severity of their symptoms each day. They were asked about how much certain moods described their feelings, on a scale of 0 to 4. Researchers assessed how depressed participants might have been on each day of the quarantine by taking a mean score of one “sad” and one “unhappy” item.

Source:: ABC News Radio Health