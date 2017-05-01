“Logan” returning to theaters in black and white

Hugh Jackman as Logan/Wolverine and Dafne Keen as Laura in LOGAN. Photo Credit: Ben Rothstein.© 2017 Marvel. TM and © 2017 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation(LOS ANGELES) — Logan will be making its way back to movie theaters for a limited engagement later this month — with a striking difference.

James Mangold, who directed the film marking Hugh Jackman’s his last turn as the popular X-Men character, took to Twitter to announce that a black-and-white cut is coming to theaters for a single showing on May 16.

“Suggestion. Hard core B&W loving LOGAN fans should not make any plans on the evening of May 16th,” Mangold shared on Friday.

By the way, the conversion from color to chrome is not as easy as readjusting your TV settings, as Mangold noted in another tweet, explaining, “In convert to b&w , one must determine which hues go dark/ light, adjust contrast, blacks. Turning down color on tv just makes gray mush.”

In response to a fan’s comment, Mangold also confirmed that the black-and-white version would be included in the Blu-ray edition as well.

