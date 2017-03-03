“Logan” and “The Shack” among this week’s new movie releases

Marvel/Ben Rothstein – 2017

(NEW YORK) — Here’s a look at the new movies opening nationwide Friday:

* Logan — The latest installment of the X-Men franchise finds Hugh Jackman‘s Logan and Patrick Stewart‘s Professor Xavier as shells of their formerly powerful mutant selves, in hiding near the Mexican border and pursued by dark forces. Rated R.

* Before I Fall — Stuck reliving her last day over one inexplicable week, Samantha Kingston — played by Zoey Deutch — sorts out the mystery surrounding her death and discovers everything she’s in danger of losing. Rated PG-13.

* The Shack — Sam Worthington stars as a grieving man who receives an invitation to meet with God at a place called “The Shack” in this drama, also starring Octavia Spencer. Rated PG-13.

Opening in Limited release”

* The Last Word — This comedy stars Shirley MacLaine as Harriet, a retired, control-freak businesswoman who decides to write her own obituary. When a young journalist, played by Amanda Seyfried, tries to find uncover the truth, the two enter a life-altering friendship. Rated R.

* Table 19 — Anna Kendrick stars as an ex-maid of honor dropped from the bridal party after being dumped by the best …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment