LOCASH sets their sights on their first major country music award

Reviver RecordsNow that the nominees for the 52nd ACM Awards are out, LOCASH is officially in the running for their first major country music award. The duo is up for the New Vocal Duo or Group trophy at the April 2 ceremony in Las Vegas.

“This is incredible!” Preston Brust said as he reacted to the news. “Thank you country radio, ACMs and every voter for your heart in this journey. We have dreamt of this day for so many minutes and so many miles.”

“We are just so happy country radio gave us a chance and believed in us!” his musical partner Chris Lucas agreed. “Without them we wouldn’t be here!”

Last year, LOCASH celebrated their first #1, “I Know Somebody,” on the heels of their top-5 hit, “I Love This Life.” Their latest single, “Ring on Every Finger,” is currently climbing the charts.

Preston and Chris will compete against A Thousand Horses, Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay and Maddie & Tae for the ACM honor.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country