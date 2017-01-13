“Live by Night,” “The Bye Bye Man” Among This Weekend’s New Films

Ben Affleck in “Live by Night”; Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures(NEW YORK) — Plenty of new films are opening this weekend. Opening in wide release:

* Live by Night — Ben Affleck wrote and directed this prohibition-era drama about the son of a Boston police superintendent who ditches the straight life to become an outlaw, but runs into trouble after crossing a powerful mob boss. Elle Fanning and Sienna Miller co-star. Rated R.

* The Bye Bye Man — Big Love‘s Douglas Smith, Scream Queens‘ Lucien Laviscount and British actress Cressida Bonas star in this horror flick about three college kids who stumble upon the origins of the Bye Bye Man, played by Doug Jones. Once possessed by him, people are driven to commit evil acts. The only way out is by not thinking or mentioning his name. Faye Dunaway also stars. Rated PG-13.

* Sleepless — Jamie Foxx stars as an undercover cop in Las Vegas investigating corrupt cops and the mob, who finds himself with one night to rescue his kidnapped son from the bad guys, and bring them to justice. Gabrielle Union and …read more

