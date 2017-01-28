Little Girl Befriends Baby Cow Who Lost Its Mom

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — When a precious baby calf ended up in this family after losing its mom, little Kinley Gray took her in with open arms.

“They are just so cute. My heart cannot even contain all of that love,” Lacey Gray, Kinley’s mom, told ABC News of the unusual yet heartstoppingly adorable bond the two now share.

acey is a professional photographer from Michigan City, Mississippi. She had reached out to her husband’s uncle, who owns cows, to see if she could borrow a calf for a photo shoot she was hoping to do. Little did she know that would soon lead to her owning one, completely unexpectedly.

“I shot him a text and said, ‘Hey, this is what I’d like to do. Can I borrow one of your calfs?’” she recalled of their initial conversation. “He laughed so hard. He said, ‘That is not how that works. You cannot just borrow a calf without the mom going crazy.’”

She hadn’t thought about that aspect, but understood, and moved on.

“But the next morning I got a phone call from him and he was so serious,” Lacey recalled. “The tone in his voice was clearly that something bad had happened. He said, ‘Do you …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health