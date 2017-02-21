Little Busy Town: LBT plans a big week to bring on “The Breaker”

Capitol NashvilleAs they celebrate the chart-topping success of “Better Man” this week, Little Big Town will also be busy promoting their new album, The Breaker.

The foursome is set to return to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, on the heels of their memorable November appearance, which featured them playing the show’s Silly String game, “Stranger Strings.”

Tune in to see if the CMA and ACM Vocal Group of the Year reprise their Taylor–Swift-penned #1, which they’ve already sung on the show, or debut another tune from their seventh album, which comes out Friday.

The record’s release date will find LBT on NBC’s Today show Friday morning, before they head back to Nashville to kick off their Little Big Town at the Mother Church residency at the historic Ryman Auditorium that night.

From there, the media appearances continue. Little Big Town stops by the syndicated The Ellen DeGeneres Show on February 28, before guesting on CBS’s The Talk on March 14.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country