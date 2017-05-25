Little Big Town’s recipe for “Happy People”: Just add wine

PRNewsfoto/4 CellarsIn the past, Little Big Town‘s Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman have both launched their own fashion and food empires, respectively. But now the CMA and ACM Vocal Group of the Year is embarking on their first non-musical venture together: they’re going into the wine business.

“This is the first collaboration outside of the band that the four of us have worked on together,” Karen says, “and it’s a natural extension of what we hold dear: relaxing and celebrating with good friends, coming together and breaking bread, and fellowship.”

Jimi Westbrook and Phillip Sweet are joining with Karen and Kimberly to launch 4 Cellars, in partnership with Browne Family Vineyards. LBT met proprietor Andrew Browne through mutual friends when they were exploring the wine country of Washington state.

4 Cellars’ first two offerings will be a 2015 Chardonnay and a 2014 Red Blend. You’ll be able to buy them exclusively online starting June 1, and in select Tennessee restaurants.

You can find out all the details at FourCellars.com. Little Big Town’s latest single, “Happy People,” is currently making its way toward country’s top 40.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country