Little Big Town will make people happy on Good Morning America’s Summer Concert Series on Friday

ABC/Image Group LAOn Friday, Little Big Town will rock New York City as part of ABC’s Good Morning America 2017 Summer Concert Series. The band will perform live from SummerStage in New York’s Central Park, and the show will be free and open to the public from 7a.m. to 9 a.m. ET.

Fans interested in joining LBT and GMA in Central Park are encouraged to arrive at Rumsey Playfield, SummerStage’s location, via the 72nd Street entrance at 6 a.m. when the park opens to the public.

LBT will be the second country act to perform on this year’s GMA Summer Concert Series — Florida Georgia Line kicked off the Memorial Day Weekend for the morning show back in May.

Other country artists scheduled to perform on GMA this summer include Lady Antebellum on July 14th, Eric Church on August 18th and Dierks Bentley at a date to be announced.

