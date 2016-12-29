Little Big Town to Put Their Spin on the National Anthem Before the College Football Playoff National Championship

ABC/Image Group LAAs their Taylor Swift-penned single, “Better Man,” inches toward the top 10, Little Big Town is hard at work finishing up their next album, due in February. But the CMA Vocal Group of the Year will take some time out for some major exposure at the beginning of 2017, as they’re set to sing “The Star Spangled Banner” before the College Football Playoff National Championship.

The game takes place Monday, January 9 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. We’ll know which two teams will play after the winners of the Fiesta Bowl and the Peach Bowl are decided on New Year’s Eve. You can watch the National Championship match-up starting at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Little Big Town’s new project, The Breaker, comes out February 24, the same day the band kicks off their six-show residency at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium.

