Little Big Town Takes Their Harmonies to the Grammys

Capitol NashvilleLittle Big Town may be busy rehearsing for the start of their Ryman residency and readying the release of their new album, The Breaker, on the 24th of this month, but the superstar quartet will squeeze in a couple of major TV appearances between now and then.

Even though they don’t have a project in the running this year, the two-time Grammy winners are set to sing on this year’s Grammy show. They’ll join previously announced performers Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris and Adele, just to name a few.

You can watch the 59th Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, starting Sunday, February 12 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

LBT will also take part in Stayin’ Alive: A Grammy Salute to the Music of the Bee Gees, which tapes on Valentine’s Day and will air later in the year on CBS.

