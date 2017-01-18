Little Big Town Surprises Fans by Revealing the Cover and Track Listing for “The Breaker”

Capitol NashvilleThe song list and the album cover for Little Big Town‘s new album, The Breaker, has now been revealed, thanks to a surprise share from the band Wednesday on Instagram.

“SO excited to share this with ya’ll on February 24th!” Kimberly Schlapman said on her own page, along with the album art, which features Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook on the branch of an enormous tree, while Kimberly and Phillip Sweet stand in front.

“It’s my favorite album we’ve ever made!” Kimberly added. The set’s Taylor–Swift-penned first single, “Better Man,” is rapidly moving toward country’s top five.

Here’s the track listing for the album, which is due the same day the band kicks off their residency at the historic Ryman Auditorium:

“Happy People”

“Night on Our Side”

“Lost in California”

“Free”

“Drivin’ Around”

“We Went to the Beach”

“Better Man”

“Rollin’”

“Don’t Die Young, Don’t Get Old”

“Beat Up Bible”

“When Someone Stops Loving You”

“The Breaker”

