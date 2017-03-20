Little Big Town reveals the most important piece of luggage they took to Australia

ABC/Image Group LAFor the first time in their career, Little Big Town is in Australia, performing for country music fans down under. And it’s a family affair. The entire gang is taking their families, including Kimberly Schlapman‘s newly adopted daughter, Dolly.

“If you would like to get on an eighteen-hour flight to Australia with us and all of our kids, you know you wanna! Come along for the ride,” the band’s Karen Fairchild chimed in. “That is a long time, and Elijah, too, is going how many hours? We’re taking them all. We want them to experience it. We are gonna spend some extra time there,” said dad Jimi Westbrook

Although the group’s official performances don’t start until Tuesday, they’ve overcome at least one hurdle to get to Australia: traveling with the kids. The band has a secret weapon — says Karen, “We’ll have iPads ready, full of every children’s movie you could ever dream up.”

Source:: ABC News Radio Country