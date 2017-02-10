Little Big Town Previews “The Breaker,” as “Better Man” Heads for #1

ABC/Image Group LAWith less than two weeks to go before the release of their new album The Breaker, Little Big Town is giving fans a sample of their eighth studio effort.

If you’re in need of a pick-me-up, you can check out the record’s first track, “Happy People,” via either an audio-only YouTube clip or the usual digital outlets. If you’re feeling nostalgic, the just-released “We Went to the Beach” — which is available digitally as well — may fit your mood.

Meanwhile, the fastest-rising single of the foursome’s career, the Taylor–Swift-penned “Better Man,” is knocking on the door to number one.

The Breaker will be released February 24, the same day the band kicks off their Little Big Town at the Mother Church residency at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country