Little Big Town lands another #1 with “The Breaker”

Capitol NashvilleFor the past two weeks, Little Big Town has been sitting at the top of the country singles charts with the Taylor Swift-penned “Better Man.” Now the CMA and ACM Vocal Group of the Year are laying claim to the albums tally as well.

LBT’s new project The Breaker debuts at #1 on Billboard‘s Top Country Albums chart this week, and makes an impressive showing on the all-genre Billboard 200 as well. The band comes in at #4 on the ranking, having moved more than 51,000 copies of their new set in its first seven days of release.

This is Little Big Town’s fourth top-ten debut on the all-genre chart, making them the second-most successful country band on the Billboard 200 this decade. Only Lady Antebellum outranks them, with five albums making the 200 since 2010.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country