Little Big Town delivers a mother lode of special guests at the “Mother Church”

ABC RadioFans who turned out to see Little Big Town this weekend at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium got a whole lot more than they bargained for.

In addition to performing their hits and tracks from their new album The Breaker, the reigning CMA and ACM Vocal Group of the Year surprised their sold-out audiences with a stellar lineup of special guests.

On Friday, bluegrass superstar Alison Krauss and pop sensation Tori Kelly took the stage, while four-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan and 2001 CMA Female Vocalist of the Year Lee Ann Womack stopped by the next night. Saturday’s crowd also got to see a performance by Little Big Kids, the offspring of Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, and Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook.

Your next chance to check out “Little Big Town at the Mother Church” during their residency celebrating the 125th anniversary of the Ryman comes the weekend of July 28.

Meanwhile, you can catch LBT Tuesday night on the season finale of The Voice, starting at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country