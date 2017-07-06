Little Big Town and Darius Rucker ready for a total eclipse of the Opry

Courtesy Grand Ole OpryMark your calendars, because there’s a historic solar eclipse happening on August 21, and the Grand Ole Opry wants to help you celebrate.

Little Big Town, Darius Rucker and Wynonna are just three of the stars who’ll help the country institution put on a “Total Eclipse Opry” the evening before, staging a rare Sunday night performance of the world’s longest-running radio show.

The Opry will keep the festivities going the next day, staging a Plaza Party in front of the Grand Ole Opry House as the actual eclipse happens, from 11:58 a.m. CT until 2:54 that afternoon.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like Bonnie Tyler will be along to deliver her 1983 pop smash, “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” though it would certainly be appropriate. Earlier, she scored a top-ten country hit in 1978 with “It’s a Heartache.”

