Lionel Richie Crashes Luke Bryan’s Party in Las Vegas

ABC/Image Group LA Luke Bryan issued the invitation to “Crash My Party” anytime in his chart-topping hit from 2013, and Lionel Richie took him up on it last week in Las Vegas.

Luke did one of his final performances of 2016 last Friday at the MGM Grand in Sin City, and since pop and R&B legend Lionel was nearby playing his own Vegas residency, the Georgia and Alabama natives got together.

Calling him one of his top two heroes, Luke brought Lionel out as the intro to the 1981 Commodores hit, “Oh No” played in the background.

“Every time I get a notice, they say Luke is at one of his shows doing one of my songs,” Lionel told the crowd. “So I thought tonight I would come out and sing a song with him, alright?”

Luke added harmonies as Lionel took the first verse, before the two swapped parts for the second half of the song.

“We’re gonna make some babies tonight, ain’t that right Las Vegas?” Luke joked with his fans, as the collaboration came to a close.

You can check out Luke and Lionel’s Vegas duet in a video posted at RollingStone.com.

