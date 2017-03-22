Linebacker Gavin Bryant No Longer On Roster

A second player is no longer on the roster for Tennessee this spring.

News came out on Tuesday of the departure of rising junior safety Stephen Griffin, and a report came out Wednesday that rising redshirt junior Gavin Bryant is seeking to transfer as well. Neither player is listed on UT’s updated roster for the spring.

UT LB Gavin Bryant of Jackson, Ala., did not practice Tuesday.

He has explored transferring. He was a redshirt sophomore last season. — Jimmy Hyams (@JimmyHyams) March 22, 2017

Bryant, a native of Jackson, Ala., departs after appearing in 21 games over the past two seasons as a special teams player and a reserve inside linebacker. Known as a hard-hitting linebacker coming out of high school, the former four-star recruit recorded just six combined tackles in 2015 and 2016 after redshirting in 2014.

Tennessee has several options at inside linebacker with Darrin Kirkland Jr., Colton Jumper, Daniel Bituli and incoming freshman Will Ignont among the players who could play inside in Bob Shoop’s defense.

Bryant is the fourth scholarship player to leave this offseason, joining Griffin and defensive linemen Charles Mosley and Dimarya Mixon.

Source:: Rocky Top Insider