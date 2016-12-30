Lindsay Lohan Says She’s Written Treatment for “Mean Girls 2”

Mark Milan/GC Images(NEW YORK) — Could a Mean Girls sequel be in the works? Yes, if Lindsay Lohan, star of the original 2004 comedy, has her way.

During a Facebook Live session with CNN on Thursday, the actress said she’s been pushing for a sequel.

“I’ve already written a treatment for it,” Lohan said. “So I just need a response.”

According to Entertainment Weekly, also during the Facebook session, Lindsay explained her idea for a Mean Girls 2. “We should do another Mean Girls, like an older version where they’re all housewives and they’re all cheating, that would be really funny,” she said she told Mean Girls creator Tina Fey.

But Fey may be preoccupied with other Mean Girls projects. She’s working an a Broadway musical adaptation of the movie with her husband, composer Jeff Richmond.

