Lily Collins faces her eating disorder in new book and film

After years of struggling with an eating disorder, Lily Collins has done something she never thought she'd do.

“I never dreamed I’d be posing in a bikini on the cover of Shape. It’s a complete 180 for me. It’s a magazine about what it means to be healthy,” the 28-year-old actress said in an interview in the July issue of Shape.

Not only does she appear on the cover in a two-piece but she is also shown posing in several different swimsuits for a photo spread in the magazine.

Collins’ swimsuit display comes after more than half a decade of her suffering from an eating disorder that she kept hidden from friends and family.

Now fully recovered, Collins has a new definition of healthy.

“I used to see healthy as this image of what I thought perfect looked like — the perfect muscle definition, etc. But healthy now is how strong I feel,” she said. “It’s a beautiful change, because if you’re strong and confident, it doesn’t matter what muscles are showing. Today I love my shape. My body is the shape it is because it holds my heart.”

Collins is opening up about her battle in a new book, Unfiltered: No Shame, …read more

