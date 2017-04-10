“Life made”: Lauren Alaina celebrates her very first #1

ABC/Lou RoccoLauren Alaina celebrates a career milestone this week, as her very first #1 song tops both the Billboard and MediaBase country charts.

“I cannot believe I have the number one song in the country,” she says of her current single, “Road Less Traveled.”

“I have dreamed of this day my entire life. The five singles, the ups and downs, the tears, the smiles, and the six years of hard work have made this moment so much sweeter…” Lauren goes on.

“Regardless of my future, I get to live the rest of my life saying I have written a number one song. Life made,” she adds.

Lauren co-wrote “Road Less Traveled” with Best New Artist Grammy winner Meghan Trainor, who previously hit #1 on the country chart after penning Rascal Flatts‘ “I Like the Sound of That.”

This summer, Lauren hits the road with Luke Bryan, opening select dates on his Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day trek.

