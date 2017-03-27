Liam Neeson, Lin-Manuel Miranda “audition” to be Stephen Hawking’s new voice

Getty Images/Karwai Tang(LONDON) — In a hilarious clip created for Red Nose Day, the annual fundraising event from the charity Comic Relief, genius physicist Stephen Hawking auditions some A-List talent to provide a replacement for his usual computer-assisted voice.

None other than Anna Kendrick, Liam Neeson, and Hamilton phenom Lin-Manuel Miranda line up to try out their pipes, with the latter opting, unsurprisingly, to rap his offering. Miss Piggy, as well as Star Wars stars John Boyega and Daisy Ridley, also offer their services.

British actor Eddie Redmayne also tries to get the gig — after all, he won an Oscar playing Hawking in the movie The Theory of Everything.

That job experience ultimately, didn’t pay off for the actor however: the “once-in-a-lifetime” voice-over job goes to another Academy Award winner: Michael Caine.

The annual fundraising campaign is celebrated May 25th in the U.S.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment