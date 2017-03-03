Let Steve Martin teach you comedy

ABC/Lou Rocco(LOS ANGELES) — If anyone knows comedy it’s the legendary Steve Martin, and fans and aspiring comics alike will have a chance to learn from the man himself. Martin will be offering his first online class for internet education platform MasterClass.

The class, coming sometime this spring, will cost $90 and MasterClass promises more than 25 video lessons on subjects from finding your comedic voice to gathering material, developing an act and taking your writing to the next level.

“I’m so honored to be invited into your home, phone or wearable,” Martin said in a statement.

In an online trailer for the course, Martin says of teaching the class, “I was talking to some students and they were saying things like, ‘How do I get an agent?’ ‘Where do I get my headshots?’ And I just thought, ‘Shouldn’t the first thing you’re thinking about [be], ‘How do I be good?'”

Other notable names who have offered classes through the website include Kevin Spacey, Christina Aguilera, Dustin Hoffman and Reba McEntire. Pre-enrollment for Martin’s MasterClass is available now.

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment