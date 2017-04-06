Legendary comic Don Rickles dies at age 90

Image courtesy of the Shefrin Company(LOS ANGELES) — Legendary comic Don Rickles, who pioneered the idea of the “insult comic,” has died at age 90.

A statement to ABC News by his publicist says Rickles died Thursday morning from kidney failure.

Rickles is survived by his wife of 52 years, Barbara, as well as their daughter, Mindy Mann, and two grandchildren.

Rickles’ funeral will be private, his publicist says, and requests donations in his memory to the Larry Rickles Endowment Fund at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

(Story developing…)

