Legendary actress marks 101st birthday by starting feud with “Feud” producer

Hulton Archive/Getty Images(HOLLYWOOD) — What better way to celebrate your 101st birthday than by filing a lawsuit?

Dame Olivia de Havilland – the legendary actress best known for playing Melanie Wilkes in Gone with the Wind — turns 101 on Saturday, and she’s spending her birthday weekend suing FX and Ryan Murphy’s production company over Murphy’s show Feud.

Feud, starring Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange, focused on the drama between late legendary actresses Bette Davis and Joan Crawford. de Havilland, who was also an actress during that time, was played in the series by Catherine Zeta Jones. However, she says she didn’t give her permission for her likeness to be used in the show, and is alleging invasion of privacy, among other things.

The suit says the series has hurt de Havilland’s “reputation for honesty and integrity,” and the Oscar winner wants unspecified damages. So far, there’s been no comment from FX regarding the lawsuit.

Ironically, de Havilland and her late actress sister, Joan Fontaine, had their own feud, and were estranged for 30 years. She and Fontaine are the only siblings to have won Academy Awards in a lead acting …read more

