Legally blind fourth-grader gets gift of sight for his birthday

Ryan McVay/iStock/Thinkstock(MARYVILLE, Tenn.) — A legally blind fourth-grader in Tennessee got the birthday gift of a lifetime recently when his school surprised him with glasses giving him perfect vision.

On Friday, Lanier Elementary in Maryville presented Andrew Borden, 10, with eSight3 eyewear. He’d been told the gift was for his class of rising fifth-graders. The cameras were rolling as he

screamed with joy, realizing the contents of the box were actually for him.

“These glasses brought me from a faraway distance of 2,200 to 20/20,” Andrew told ABC affiliate WATE-TV recently. “This would make things a whole lot easier, from reading to just playing games in

class, on the computers.”

The eSight3 eyewear came with a visor, equipped with two cameras, that goes over Andrew’s regular glasses as well as a hand controller and a dial that lets him zoom in and out. The visor also has a

light and a freeze-frame option.

It was a gift that Andrew said he and his classmates had been hopefully anticipating for weeks.

Andrew has ocular albinism, which affects his hair, skin and eyes. Justin Borden, Andrew’s father, said that Andrew had poor vision since birth but that as he’d gotten older and more interested in

activities, he …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health