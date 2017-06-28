Lee Brice takes “Boy” to early-morning TV

ABC/Rick RowellIf you haven’t heard Lee Brice‘s new single, “Boy,” you’ll have plenty of chances in the coming days.

The “I Don’t Dance” hitmaker will begin the day Wednesday with an appearance on the Today show. You can watch for him starting at 7 a.m. on NBC.

Then Friday, Lee gets up early to play Fox & Friends‘ All-American Summer Concert Series. You can catch the show starting at 6 a.m. ET on Fox News.

“Boy” is the lead single from Lee’s self-titled fourth album, which comes out November 3.

