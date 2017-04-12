Lee Brice is ready to release “Boy”… just as he’s expecting a girl

ABC/Rick RowellIn between excursions on his American Made Tour with Justin Moore, Lee Brice has been in the studio working on his fourth album, and we should get to hear the lead single soon.

“It’s just the right time for this song…” the South Carolina native shared on social media Wednesday, along with an extended behind-the-scenes clip of the song, called “Boy.”

“The first thing I saw when I heard this song was me and my daddy,” Lee reveals in the preview of his single. “Right after that I saw my little boys.”

Lee is the proud dad of both Takoda and Ryker, but he and his wife Sara are currently expecting their first little girl.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

It’s just the right time for this song… “Boy.” Coming Soon. pic.twitter.com/jhkOLBrcfp — Lee Brice (@leebrice) April 11, 2017

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country