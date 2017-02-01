Laurence Fishburne Humbled, Intimidated to Play Nelson Mandela in BET’s “Madiba”

BET – 2017(LOS ANGELES) — Laurence Fishburne plays Nelson Mandela in the new BET miniseries Madiba, based on the life of the late South African president and civil rights activist, debuting tonight. Fishburne says ABC he was both honored and a little intimidated to take on the role.

“I said yes immediately. I was completely honored to be asked, he recalls. “And then, 15 minutes later you know, panic set in you know, ‘What are you doing?'”

Fishburne, who also stars on ABC’s black-ish, says their story depicts Mandela as a courageous, but flawed leader. “We’ve tried to reveal how the man became the man,” says Fishburne. He was very impatient. He was a firebrand. He was angry. He was frustrated. He was not perfect.”

Madiba premieres Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on BET.

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment