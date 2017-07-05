Lauren Alaina’s “Doin’ Fine,” with an early-morning concert this Friday

ABC/Lou RoccoIt’ll be an early wake-up call for Lauren Alaina this Friday morning, as she starts her day with a mini-concert on Fox & Friends.

The Rossville, Georgia native will play the show’s All-American Concert Series this week, and you can expect to hear tunes like her #1 “Road Less Traveled,” as well as her current single, “Doin’ Fine.” You can watch for Lauren’s set starting at 6 a.m. ET on Fox News.

Lauren next hits the road on July 13, as she joins Luke Bryan‘s Huntin’, Fishin’, and Lovin’ Every Day Tour in Bethel, New York.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country