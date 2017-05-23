Lauren Alaina is “Doin’ Fine,” even though she’s living a country song

Mercury NashvilleLauren Alaina is following up her first #1 with one of the most personal songs of her career so far.

With lyrics like “Daddy got sober, Momma got his best friend” based on her parents’ struggles, divorce and remarriages, you might expect “Doin’ Fine” to be a bit of a downer, but that’s not the case.

“‘Doin’ Fine’ is a really special song because it’s uplifting, but really honest at the same time,” Lauren says of the song she co-wrote.

“If you don’t know me and you don’t know that that’s actually what I went through, you would almost think, ‘Oh my gosh, she really tried to write a country song,’ but the truth is, I really live a country song!’” she jokes.

“Doin’ Fine” is the opening track on Lauren’s latest album, Road Less Traveled, which shares its title with her chart-topping hit.

