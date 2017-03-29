Lauren Alaina, Dan+Shay and Chris Stapleton help Rascal Flatts take it “Back to Us”

BMLGRascal Flatts may have taken a back-to-basics approach to their tenth studio album, producing and co-writing much of it themselves, but the trio included plenty of their friends in the effort as well.

Lauren Alaina contributes vocals to “Are You Happy Now,” one of the tunes crafted by Jay DeMarcus, Gary LeVox and Joe Don Rooney, while Dan + Shay offer their songwriting chops on “Hopin’ You Were Lookin’.”

Shay Mooney also picks up a credit without his musical partner Dan Smyers on “Love What You’ve Done with the Place.” Shay, of course, had a hand in writing Flatts’ big 2016 hit, “I Like the Sound of That,” along with pop sensation Megan Trainor. Chris Stapleton co-wrote the cut “Vandalized.”

There are ten tracks on the standard version of Back to Us, while a deluxe Amazon edition adds three more. The guys will perform the lead single, “Yours If You Want It,” Sunday on the ACM Awards.

Here’s the complete song listing for Rascal Flatts’ Back to Us, which comes out May 19:

“Yours If You Want It”

“Back to Us”

“I Know You Won’t”

“Hopin’ You Were Lookin’”

“Dance”

“Are You Happy Now” (with Lauren Alaina)

“Love What You’ve Done with the Place”

“Kiss You While I Can”

“Vandalized”

“Our Night to Shine”

Source:: ABC News Radio Country