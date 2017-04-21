“Last Thing I Needed, First Thing This Morning”: Hear Chris Stapleton cover Willie Nelson

Mercury Records Nashville

Chris Stapleton paid tribute to George Jones on his multi-platinum Traveller album by covering his classic “Tennessee Whiskey,” and now on his sophomore effort, he’s tipping his hat to Willie Nelson.

Willie went to #2 in 1982 with “Last Thing I Needed First Thing This Morning,” and Stapleton offers his take on the tune on his new album, From A Room: Volume 1, which comes out May 5.

You can listen to Chris’s version in an audio-only clip on YouTube, or you can instantly download the track if you pre-order the album.

