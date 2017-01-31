Lane Kiffin Makes Awkward Promo Video

One of the first promotional videos Lane Kiffin made at Florida Atlantic didn’t exactly go over too well on social media.

Kiffin, who shocked the college football world by accepting the heading coaching position as Florida Atlantic in December, shot a promotional video to promote ticket sales for the 2017 season. And though he’s a bit monotone in his normal speaking, he came off looking incredibly awkward, bored and disinterested in this short video:

Commit to the Owls! Coach @Lane_Kiffin is bringing in the best recruits. Now we need the best fans! Commit Today!https://t.co/Z6u9knOFu9 pic.twitter.com/KGMAFYDmD3 — FAU Football (@FAU_Football) January 27, 2017

That, of course, led to plenty of comments, jokes and memes flying around…

