Lady Gaga’s Manager on Super Bowl: “She’s Training for This Just Like an Athlete”

In a Pepsi behind-the-scenes video posted on Twitter, Gaga’s manager Bobby Campbell says, “For us, the Super Bowl performance is her showing up the way the players are gonna show up that day for their game. She’s training for this just like an athlete: She stops at nothing to deliver a once-in-a-lifetime performance.”

“This is the type of performance that you work a whole lifetime for,” he adds. “And there’s no question that she’s absolutely made for this moment.”

So far, we don’t know whether or not Gaga will sing her old hits, or new material from her current album Joanne, though based on behind-the-scenes video, it seems as though we can expect a performance of “Bad Romance” at …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment