Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Country News

Lady A’s Charles Kelley books rare solo gig to help Nashville’s oldest elementary school

ABC/Image Group LALady Antebellum‘s Charles Kelley will pitch in to help St. Bernard Academy, as he performs at the April 18 benefit for the school at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium.

Rodney Crowell and the SteelDrivers are just two of the other artists who’ll play the show to commemorate the institution’s 150th anniversary.

St. Bernard is Music City’s oldest elementary school, founded by six members of the Sisters of Mercy shortly after the Civil War.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country

Copyright © 2017 Stonecom Cookeville, LLC | Contact Us | Advertising | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Contest Rules | Privacy Policy| Bill Penn Scholarship