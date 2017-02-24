Lady Antebellum shift into high gear with back-to-back TV appearances including the Daytona 500

ABC/Image Group LAThis Sunday, Lady Antebellum will help get those engine’s revving as the headlining entertainment prior to the start of the 59th Annual Daytona 500. The race is the official kick-off the NASCAR season and airs on FOX beginning at 11 a.m. Eastern.

The following night, the trio will return to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC and join the highly influential R&B group Bell Biv Devoe, for a one-time-only Mashup Monday performance as Lady AnteBell Biv Devoe.

There’s no stopping Lady A’s current single either, as “You Look Good” has just entered the top 30 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, only four weeks after its release. “You Look Good” is the lead single from their forthcoming sixth studio album Heart Break, scheduled to be released June 9.

