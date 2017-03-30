Thursday, March 30, 2017
Country News

Lady Antebellum reveal cover art & track list for new album, “Heart Break”

Capitol Records NashvilleLady Antebellum has unveiled the details of their sixth studio album, Heart Break.

The disc, due June 9, is now available for pre-order at LadyAntebellum.com. The group worked on the record while living together in the same house in Florida, and then set up a second “group house” in California.

“When we started working on this record, the goal was to give ourselves some space from the day to day,” Hillary Scott says in a statement. “Surrounding ourselves in a new environment with sunny beaches and warm weather really helped free our minds to focus solely on our art.”

“Being together every day, living in a house together, that was the special ingredient this time,” Dave Haywood adds. “And then in the studio, [our producer] busbee added a whole new layer. He’s such an integral part of this new chapter for us.”

Of the album’s 13 songs, Hillary, Dave and Charles Kelley had a hand in writing eleven of them. Says Charles, “This record is really our story. [The songs] have a universal feel to them, but there’s a lot of our personal stories here.”

Lady A will perform …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country

Copyright © 2017 Stonecom Cookeville, LLC | Contact Us | Advertising | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Contest Rules | Privacy Policy| Bill Penn Scholarship