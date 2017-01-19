Lady Antebellum Returns with New Single, New Tour and New Album on the Way

Capitol NashvilleAfter taking a year off to pursue their solo endeavors, Lady Antebellum is back in a big way.

You can check out the trio’s new single, “You Look Good,” via the usual digital outlets or through a new lyric video that takes you behind-the-scenes as Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley, and Dave Haywood record their sixth album. HEART BREAK is set to be released June 9.

“We knew right away that we had to name this album after a track that is a play on the word ‘heartbreak,’” Hillary says. ”It’s all about those personal growths everyone goes through and it was liberating to get back in the studio with Charles and Dave to intertwine those feelings into the recording process. I feel like we’ve reemerged stronger than ever and I can’t wait to share more music!”

The band will do just that on Facebook Live Thursday at 8 p.m. CT.

They’ll also hit the road on the You Look Good Tour, which kicks off May 26 in Bakersfield, California. Along the way, the band will play 65 shows in 6 countries, including their first concerts in South Africa. Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young will …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country