Lady Antebellum gets up early for ACM noms, then stays up late for Colbert

Capitol NashvilleYou’ll be able to catch Lady Antebellum on TV early in the morning and late into the evening on Thursday.
The hit-making trio will start the day by announcing the nominees in the major categories for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards during the 8 a.m. hour of CBS This Morning. The remainder of the nods will be revealed online at 8:50 a.m. ET by Entertainment Tonight.
Lady A will continue their TV takeover Thursday night, performing their new hit “You Look Good” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. You can catch it starting at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.
Source:: ABC News Radio Country