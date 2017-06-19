Monday, June 19, 2017
Country News

Lady Antebellum debut at #1 on Billboard Country albums chart; #4 overall with Heart Break

Capitol Records NashvillePlatinum-selling, uber-successful group Lady Antebellum has earned their fifth debut at the #1 position on Billboard‘s Top Country Albums chart with their critically acclaimed new album Heart Break. On the all-genre Top 200 album chart, the album arrived at #4.

The album also skyrocketed into the top 10 on iTunes charts in 15 countries around the world, including the U.K., Ireland, Scotland, Canada and South Africa. Perhaps not coincidentally, Lady A is scheduled to perform in all those countries later this year.

Lady Antebellum’s current single from the Heart Break album, “You Look Good,” also enters the Top 10 on the Country Radio Airplay charts this week.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country

Copyright © 2017 Stonecom Cookeville, LLC | Contact Us | Advertising | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Contest Rules | Privacy Policy| Bill Penn Scholarship