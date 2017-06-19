Lady Antebellum debut at #1 on Billboard Country albums chart; #4 overall with Heart Break

Capitol Records NashvillePlatinum-selling, uber-successful group Lady Antebellum has earned their fifth debut at the #1 position on Billboard‘s Top Country Albums chart with their critically acclaimed new album Heart Break. On the all-genre Top 200 album chart, the album arrived at #4.

The album also skyrocketed into the top 10 on iTunes charts in 15 countries around the world, including the U.K., Ireland, Scotland, Canada and South Africa. Perhaps not coincidentally, Lady A is scheduled to perform in all those countries later this year.

Lady Antebellum’s current single from the Heart Break album, “You Look Good,” also enters the Top 10 on the Country Radio Airplay charts this week.